Massive Introduction: Drew McDaniel

Editor’s note: As Massive Report expands its staff, we will introduce each new member by having them write a little something about themselves to help the MR community get to know them. Who are they? What’s their soccer background? How long have they been a fan of the Crew? Whatever they want to share to introduce themselves to our great and loyal readers. Today we introduce Drew McDaniel.

Hey, Massive Report readers! I am a Columbus native and an alumnus of the Ohio State University. Like many young suburban kids, I played rec league soccer. I still have a box of participation trophies from my WASA days. As I got older, I dreamed of being a football star and played more football than soccer. I was going to turn the Cleveland Browns franchise around! (Jimmy if you’re reading this, I would make a decent tackling dummy!)

I never watched much soccer growing up and am sorry to say I did not watch the Columbus Crew’s 2008 MLS Cup Final. Then came the 2010 World Cup Finals I could not get enough. I watched every game I could and that is where I fell in love with soccer.

When I was at Ohio State, I would often get D-tix and walk over to historic Crew Stadium from campus. In 2013, I bought season tickets so I could get a ticket for the United States-Mexico game. I have had full-season tickets ever since. I look forward to a year of celebratory beer showers in the Nordecke this season.

When Gregg Berhalter took over as the Crew’s head coach, my love for the game grew. I know some fans were frustrated at the constant back passing and wanted the ball to move up the pitch at a quicker pace, but I was fascinated at his philosophy of disorganizing the opponent with the ball. Watching the players move around to create mismatches off the ball to set up a long passing sequence to score grew my love for the tactics of the game.

I love the city of Columbus and am proud to have the Crew here. Professionally. I am a real estate agent for the HomeBuyer’s Advocate. I love volunteering to help those in need in Columbus, often through my church. I am glad to see the city of Columbus grow, and I hope to help grow the Crew’s fanbase however I can. Writing for Massive Report is just one way I can assist in doing that.

I am hyped for this season. I am excited to be more involved in the Crew community and hope to run into many of you at Black & Gold events this year. Stay MASSIVE and go Crew!!