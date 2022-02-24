Join the 2022 Massive Report MLS Fantasy League!

We’ve done it before. We’re doing it again. Welcome back, Massive Report MLS Fantasy League!

If you are a Massive Report reader and you also like doing MLS fantasy, you can compete weekly and throughout the season with Massive Report contributors and fellow Columbus Crew supporters and readers to flex your knowledge of the entire league.

This year, the team with the most points at the end of each week, and at the end of the season, will be spotlighted in Massive Report’s weekly fantasy roundup. If you forget to set your lineup one week (or a couple of weeks)? That’s not a problem! There will be a weekly winner, as well as an overall winner determined at the end of the season.

The Massive Report Fantasy League is open to the public and there is no limit to the number of people who can sign up.

MLS Fantasy can be accessed through your desktop or the MLS App. If you would like to join the Massive Report Fantasy League follow this link to sign up: https://fantasy.mlssoccer.com/#classic/leagues/19693/join/ESYS99EV For game rules and how to play follow this link: https://fantasy.mlssoccer.com/#help/game-rules

We hope you take advantage of this opportunity to engage with Massive Report contributors and fellow readers to see who can claim the top spot!