Massive Introduction: Theodore Sovinski

Editor’s note: As Massive Report expands its staff, we will introduce each new member by having them write a little something about themselves to help the MR community get to know them. Who are they? What’s their soccer background? How long have they been a fan of the Crew? Whatever they want to share to introduce themselves to our great and loyal readers. Today we introduce Theodore Sovinski.

Hi, all. Let me burnish my credentials: I was first introduced to soccer as a kid looking for a sport to play, and my father decided the best way to learn was to watch. My family spent the summer taking in the 2006 World Cup, learning the rules, tactics and nuances of soccer via osmosis. This culminated in Zinedine Zidane’s headbutt heard round the world. Not exactly the best role model for an impressionable child, but there you go.

I played soccer year-round through high school, the highlight of which was hosting a German foreign exchange student as a freshman who also played soccer. He played on the team as a forward, on the wing or at the No. 10, and was so good, so much better than us Indiana kids, that he took our high school to the state semifinals. He scored for fun and we never scaled those heights again after he left. I came to find out that back home in Berlin, he played defense. I guess that’s what they call a gulf in talent.

I moved to Columbus from Indiana after college in 2018, excited to live in a city with a professional soccer team. Just my luck, the team seemed set to pack up and move as soon as I arrived. Thankfully, as you may know, that didn’t happen and I’ve been a season ticket member ever since. My first Columbus Crew game in-person was the first leg of the Eastern Conference semifinals at MAPFRE Stadium against the New York Red Bulls, and as a stranger hugged me, jumping up and down and spilling his beer after Gyasi Zardes finished off Federico Higuain’s backheel, I decided I needed more of this kind of thing in my life and that was that.

Some more about me: My wife and I were married in 2021 and we currently live in Grandview Heights. I am, unfortunately, a Manchester United fan, but please don’t hold it against me. I made the fateful choice when they were good, see. You try telling young me in 2008 that the team that just won the UEFA Champion’s League would suffer such ignominy in such a short time. I graduated in 2018 from Purdue University with a degree in literature and philosophy and no, they’re not hiring at the philosophy factory. We’re fully staffed, thanks.

Kidding aside, I’m happy to be covering the Crew this season and I look forward to meeting more of you on the terraces of the Nordecke.