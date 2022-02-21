Massive Introductions: Brian Moracz

Editor’s note: As Massive Report expands its staff, we will introduce each new member by having them write a little something about themselves to help the MR community get to know them. Who are they? What’s their soccer background? How long have they been a fan of the Crew? Whatever they want to share to introduce themselves to our great and loyal readers. Today we introduce Brian Moracz.

Hello, Massive Report readers! My name is Brian Moracz and I am honored and excited to help cover the Columbus Crew for the upcoming 2022 MLS season. I wanted to share a little something about myself so we can familiarize ourselves with one another before this season gets rolling.

As someone who grew up in Cleveland playing baseball, basketball and football, soccer didn’t play much of a role in my life in my younger years (unless I was watching my younger sister, who played with the tenacity of a rabid dog). It wasn’t until I moved to Columbus in 2013 to attend Ohio State University that I started to fall in love with the game.

In my first year or so in Columbus, I watched and attended the occasional Crew game a now-historic Crew Stadium. I’ll always love that stadium. I’ll forever think that it’s the coolest thing in the world that the FIRST PROFESSIONAL SOCCER-SPECIFIC STADIUM IN THE UNITED STATES is smack dab in the middle of my beautiful Ohio.

Fast forward to Nov. 8, 2015: the night I fell in love with the Crew. On this crisp November night, the Black & Gold hosted Didier Drogba’s Montreal Impact in the second leg of the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Crew entered the second leg down 2-1. Kei Kamara started the scoring in the fourth minute and from that point forward the atmosphere was electric. Fast forward again to the 111th minute when Kamara did this to send the Crew to the Conference Final (in case you need a boost of serotonin):

From that point on, I was hooked and I’ve never looked back.

Beyond the Crew, my allegiances lie with Arsenal (I have tough skin, hit me with all you’ve got), the Cleveland Browns (see previous parenthetical), Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Guardians, Columbus Blue Jackets, the Buckeyes and the United States Men’s National Team. Aside from the Buckeyes, you could say I’m very familiar with heartbreak. But no need to dwell on the negatives!

I currently reside on the west side of Cleveland with my beautiful fiancé. When I am in Columbus for a game, you’ll find me at Brothers taking advantage of their more than reasonable beverage deals and enjoying the atmosphere created by the Crew’s diehard supporters.

I am very excited and grateful to write for readers that share the passion I have for all things Columbus Crew. I hope to bring my own fresh, unique perspective to Crew coverage and I believe that my passion for the club and the sport will shine through my writing.

I am excited for this season to get started and let's go Crew!