Reactions to the Crew’s 2022 kit release

The Black & Gold released their Gold Standard kit, and the Crew fans reacted

By TylerFisher1113
Columbus Crew - Rooted Creative

After doing away with its gold kit last season, the Columbus Crew went back to a more familiar look by introducing “The Gold Standard kit” on Saturday afternoon. This will be the Club’s primary kit for the 2022 Major League Soccer campaign which kicks off next Saturday. This comes after the Inaugural kit was introduced last year as the team moved to its new home of Lower.com Field in the Downtown Columbus Arena District.

The Crew teased the new gold kit late last month, stating that “It’s always been a Gold Standard in Columbus.”

The club even showing a little hint of it in the most recent tweets, engaging fans leading up to the big reveal.

As always, fans voiced their pleasure and displeasure of the kit release on social media following the reveal. Here are some of the reactions that were gathered on the new threads for the Crew.

Liked the kit

Early on during last season, the new ownership group announced that the Crew would undergo a rebrand, going away from the circular badge that the previous regime brought in during the 2015 season. This played a major role in the kit release, as the new crest will be featured this season. Many Black & Gold fans made their feelings about the new crest felt after the release of “The Gold Standard” kit.

Not only did the Crew bring back the banana kit, it appears the team is considering wearing different color combinations this season, an all gold kit and a golld jersey with black shorts. This is a nice touch that switches up the style, most fans seemed to enjoy the announcement.

With every good thing comes bad, and few didn’t really particularly care for the new look for the Black & Gold in 2022.

The Crew did what it does best, and went back to the team’s roots with the new gold kit. Though the reactions were scattered, it seemed as though it took a liking to a good majority. Many people have also said they have purchased theirs already, so the trend for the new kit could be on the rise.

The Crew will debut the team’s new look against the Vancouver Whitecaps as the Black & Gold begin their 27th year in MLS oon Saturday, Feb. 26. The kickoff is slated for 3:30 pm E.T. at Lower.com Field.

