Reactions to the Crew’s 2022 kit release

After doing away with its gold kit last season, the Columbus Crew went back to a more familiar look by introducing “The Gold Standard kit” on Saturday afternoon. This will be the Club’s primary kit for the 2022 Major League Soccer campaign which kicks off next Saturday. This comes after the Inaugural kit was introduced last year as the team moved to its new home of Lower.com Field in the Downtown Columbus Arena District.

The Crew teased the new gold kit late last month, stating that “It’s always been a Gold Standard in Columbus.”

The club even showing a little hint of it in the most recent tweets, engaging fans leading up to the big reveal.

As always, fans voiced their pleasure and displeasure of the kit release on social media following the reveal. Here are some of the reactions that were gathered on the new threads for the Crew.

Liked the kit

— Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) February 19, 2022

It is Gold and Gold Is Good https://t.co/a3BnIbilrb — GCGBAG ☆☆ (@gcgbag96) February 19, 2022

We are THE YELLOW SOCCER TEAM!!! — Jocelyn Houck (@JoceHouck) February 19, 2022

Really like this jersey — one by one (@injectingstars) February 19, 2022

Early on during last season, the new ownership group announced that the Crew would undergo a rebrand, going away from the circular badge that the previous regime brought in during the 2015 season. This played a major role in the kit release, as the new crest will be featured this season. Many Black & Gold fans made their feelings about the new crest felt after the release of “The Gold Standard” kit.

Awesome, now just change the logo back please — McKee (@CowboyMatt214) February 19, 2022

I’d buy it with a different crest. — David Miller (@DavidMiller0789) February 19, 2022

Would have loved to purchase one but not getting any of my money with that logo on it — James Boyd (@JamesBoyd147) February 19, 2022

You’d sell 20,000 of these if you had an announced you were ditching the rebrand. — Philip Storer (@DigitalStorer) February 19, 2022

Imagine how many more of these they would sell if it had the old (good) badge https://t.co/Ju7QFtPZfd — Mile High Massive (@MileHighMassive) February 19, 2022

Still not buying a jersey till you give us a better logo — Corey Caustic | Twitch Affiliate (@CoreyCaustic) February 19, 2022

Not only did the Crew bring back the banana kit, it appears the team is considering wearing different color combinations this season, an all gold kit and a golld jersey with black shorts. This is a nice touch that switches up the style, most fans seemed to enjoy the announcement.

All gold, Black & Gold



New combos in 2022 #Crew96 pic.twitter.com/Q915M86TiW — The Crew (@ColumbusCrew) February 19, 2022

And there are two shorts combos! Very cool. #Crew96 https://t.co/rwvnzgphHM — Collin Johnson (@CollinJohnson) February 19, 2022

Yeah love it with black shorts. https://t.co/OgH5RqhNlr — Orri Benatar (@obenatar512) February 19, 2022

Wear black shorts with the yellows and we'll go undefeated. — Luke WHO DEY (@LukeShigeo) February 19, 2022

With every good thing comes bad, and few didn’t really particularly care for the new look for the Black & Gold in 2022.

Boring kit. Expected something at least not a repeat of past yellow jerseys. — David Carver (@kingargyle) February 19, 2022

What's wrong with this kit lol. We've never had flashy kits — Scott Turnbow ⭐⭐ (@th3_awak3ning9) February 19, 2022

The Crew did what it does best, and went back to the team’s roots with the new gold kit. Though the reactions were scattered, it seemed as though it took a liking to a good majority. Many people have also said they have purchased theirs already, so the trend for the new kit could be on the rise.

The Crew will debut the team’s new look against the Vancouver Whitecaps as the Black & Gold begin their 27th year in MLS oon Saturday, Feb. 26. The kickoff is slated for 3:30 pm E.T. at Lower.com Field.