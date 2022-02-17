Massive Introduction: Derrick Smith

Hey, Massive Report readers! I’m Derrick Smith and I’ve been fortunate to spend many a night in historical Crew Stadium over the years and, more recently, Lower.com Field as a Columbus Crew supporter, season ticket holder, ballboy, Crew ticketing intern, podcast host, photographer, writer and one time Crew Cat. I am excited to say I’m joining Massive Report to help cover the club, but specifically Crew 2 and the supporters' culture surrounding the club.

Columbus is a MASSIVE city, not just in its booming population growth, but in its passion for sport, family — both chosen and given — and is America’s heartbeat when it comes to the beautiful game.

Seeing players develop over time has always been an interest of mine. I have coached at the Under-18 levels both in men’s and women’s soccer in and around Columbus and have a passion for the growth of the game of soccer in our country. With curiosity and insight, I hope to connect you, the reader, with your club, the Black & Gold, and the future of your club in the newly launched Crew 2 second team in the first year of MLS Next Pro.

I live on the north side of the city with my wife and children. When I’m not with them or at Crew games, you will probably find me working with my clients as a Real Estate Agent with Keller Williams Greater Columbus. On Saturday mornings, though, you will see me living and dying with every match of my beloved Peterborough United of the English Championship, the country’s second-highest league. Up the Posh!

I’m excited for the start of the season and you may find me hanging out at your tailgate, chatting in the beer garden at Lower.com Field before a Crew match and traveling to the occasional away game for coverage of our hometown team on the road. Trust me, I’ll let you know if I’m off the Massive Report clock when visiting your tailgate party and will happily share a drink with you on those rare off days!

In the words of a great Crew supporter Simon Forsythe, who always was keen to end conversations with a proper Columbus goodbye, I shall do the same. In honor of Simon — “Go Crew!”