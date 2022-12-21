How to Watch: 2023 MLS SuperDraft

The beginning of the 2023 Major League Soccer season kicks off with the SuperDraft this Wednesday. Former college athletes hope to hear their name called and begin to live out their professional dreams in the hopes to secure an MLS roster spot ahead of the 2023 season.

The MLS SuperDraft has seen talent come through the ranks in recent years with the likes of Dayne St. Clair, Tajon Buchanan and Miles Robinson, just to name a few. All have gone on to have productive MLS careers to this point. But not all players drafted get to have the limelight like the aforementioned individuals.

With MLS NEXT Pro in play for the second year — and Columbus Crew 2 looking to maintain the crown — this could be the chance for those players drafted by MLS clubs to develop more skills in that player pathway in hopes to secure a spot on a first-team roster in the future.

For Columbus, this is a new beginning. With a new head coach and starting spots up for grabs, the Black & Gold will look to make their two picks count in this year's draft. The Crew has picks No. 14 and No. 43.

Here’s what you need to know to watch the 2023 MLS SuperDraft.

How to Watch

Stream: MLS YouTube, Twitch, Twitter and mlssoccer.com

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022

Time: Pre-draft: 4:30 p.m. ET, Draft: 5 p.m. ET

Schedule: Round 1 can be found across the above MLS channels. Rounds 2 and 3 can be followed using the Draft Tracker on the MLS website.

Past Columbus Crew draft picks

The Crew has had many successful players fall to them in the draft in the past. Names Black & Gold fans will remember forever such as Edson Buddle, Brad Evans, Ethan Finlay, Kei Kamara, Chad Marshall, Kyle Martino, Justin Meram and the late Kirk Urso. Last year's picks such as Philip Quinton, Patrick Schulte, Justin Malou and Jacob Erlandson all made their name known with Crew 2 in MLS NEXT Pro.