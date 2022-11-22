Crew trade Artur to Houston Dynamo for $350,000 in allocation money

After the departures of Derrick Etienne Jr. and Pedro Santos, two regulars for the Columbus Crew in recent seasons, the Black & Gold have traded central midfielder Artur to the Houston Dynamo in exchange for $350,000 in allocation. Columbus will receive a guaranteed $200,000 in General Allocation Money in 2023, a guaranteed $100,000 in GAM in 2024 and up to $50,000 in conditional GAM if certain performance incentives are met by the player.

Artur, 26 years old, played six seasons for the Crew, tallying two goals and nine assists in just under 11,000 minutes. He appeared in 138 games (124 starts) in MLS regular season play for the club. Artur helped the Black & Gold win the 2020 MLS Cup, as well as two additional playoff appearances.

“I would like to thank Artur for his contributions to the Crew and the Columbus community over the past six seasons and he will always be a part of our club’s history and our recent accomplishments, which include raising two trophies,” Columbus Crew president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in the release announcing Artur’s departure. “We believe this move will give us valuable flexibility as we build our roster for the 2023 season and beyond.”

Artur joined Columbus initially on loan from Brazilian side Sao Paulo FC prior to the 2017 season. He joined the Crew on a full-time basis following ahead of the 2018 season. In total, Artur played 138 games, starting 124, for the Black & Gold, scoring two goals and registering nine assists. In 10 MLS Cup playoff games for Columbus, all starts, the Brazilian midfielder had two goals.

Although he battled injuries during his time with the Crew, Artur has had some key moments in his six-year tenure with the Black & Gold.

His first year for Columbus came during a pivotal time in club and MLS. Artur was able to register three assists in 24 games (19 starts) while playing 1,702 total minutes in his debut season of 2017. In 2018 Artur started every single game of the year for the Crew, adding two assists to his total already in just under 3,000 minutes of game action.

At that time, Artur played a crucial role in the Black & Gold’s midfield, partnering Will Trapp under head coach Gregg Berhalter.

The highlight of Artur’s Columbus career came in the 2020 Eastern Conference Final when he scored past former New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner in the second half of the game. The Crew ultimately advanced and won the MLS Cup Final that year, marking the team’s second domestic trophy in franchise history.

Columbus Crew’s 2022 roster:

Goalkeepers (4): Evan Bush, Eloy Room, Patrick Schulte, Brady Scott

Defenders (7): Milos Degenek, Mo Farsi, Jonathan Mensah, Steven Moreira, Jake Morris, Will Sands, Josh Williams

Midfielders (9): Luis Diaz, Kevin Molino, Alex Matan, Aidan Morris, Darlington Nagbe, Isaiah Parente, Yaw Yeboah, Sean Zawadzki, Lucas Zelarayan

Forwards (2): Cucho Hernandez, Jacen Russell-Rowe