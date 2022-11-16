MLS, Apple announce MLS Season Pass starting in 2023

Major League Soccer announced over the summer that the league would be taking a new direction for its broadcast deal starting in 2023. MLS teamed with Apple to create an online streaming service in a 10-year, $2.5 billion deal, but no many of the details were included at the time of the announcement.

That changed on Wednesday when the league announced MLS Season Pass will launch at the beginning of February, introducing the subscription service to fans in over 100 countries and regions. MLS Season Pass will feature every live regular season match from the league, the entirety of the MLS Cup playoffs and Leagues Cup matches. MLS Season Pass looks to bring Major League Soccer to its biggest worldwide audience, in a more simplified way.

Matches will be available through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes and game consoles as well as the website, tv.apple.com.

“We could not be more excited to bring our fans MLS Season Pass, a new home for all MLS matches and a wide variety of league and club content they can’t get anywhere else. We have the most engaged and passionate fans in sports, and now they’ll have every match everywhere with MLS Season Pass,” said MLS Commissioner Don Garber in the press release.

During matchdays, the MLS Season Pass will feature an exclusive live match whip-around show, highlighting goals and saves from around the league, as well as replays, highlights and analysis so fans don’t miss any of the action from the league’s games. Fans can subscribe starting Feb. 1 for $14.99 per month during the season or $99 per season. Members who currently are Apple TV+ subscribers can sign up for a discounted price of $12.99 per month and $79 per season.

Fans are able to watch MLS matches featuring English and Spanish broadcast crews and easily listen to a club's home radio broadcast on the Apple TV app. Matches involving Canadian teams will also be available in French. Matchdays will mainly take place on Saturdays and Wednesdays, with a few matches on Sundays. Kickoff for most matches will be 7:30 pm local time, with pregame coverage beginning at 7 pm. Only a few matches each week may air at other times. MLS is set to announce the complete 2023 schedule in mid-December.

Fans who sign up for MLS Season Pass will be provided with in-depth coverage of their favorite clubs every week throughout the season, including previews of each upcoming match.

A subscription to MLS Season Pass will be included as part of full-season ticket packages with MLS clubs. A selection of MLS and Leagues Cup matches, including playoff matches will also be available at no additional cost to Apple TV+ subscribers, with a select number of matches available for free on the Apple TV app.

More information on MLS Season Pass broadcast teams, production enhancements and many other ways fans can enjoy MLS content across the platform(s) will be available at a later date.