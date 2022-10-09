Massive Predictions: Crew at Orlando City SC

It’s been a long season of predicting Columbus Crew match outcomes. Soccer is an interesting game where three different types of results can come in a multitude of ways and choosing one on any given day isn’t an easy task.

That’s what Massive Report has done all season. If Sunday is the final match of the Crew’s 2022 season, even though a draw or a win puts the team in the 2022 MLS Cup playoffs, its been a wild ride of ups, downs and a lot of draws.

Sunday, the Black & Gold closes out the regular season at Orlando City SC. Let’s take a look at how the Massive Report staff has done with predictions this year.

Massive Report 2022 Predictions Name MP Correct Score/Result Correct Result Wrong Result Points Name MP Correct Score/Result Correct Result Wrong Result Points Patrick Murphy 33 6 8 18 27 Brian Moracz 32 5 6 21 21 Collin Johnson 32 4 7 20 19 Drew McDaniel 28 3 7 17 16 Caleb Denorme 34 1 11 22 14 Nathan Townsend 26 2 8 16 14 Ryan Schmitt 18 3 5 10 14 Thomas Costello 33 1 6 25 10 Theodore Sovinski 13 1 6 6 9 Adam Miller 27 0 8 19 8 John Pearson 10 1 4 5 7 Devin Weisberth 18 1 4 13 7 Abigail Hintz 6 1 3 2 6 Kyle Jackson 16 1 2 13 5 Tyler Fisher 6 0 2 4 2 Grant Miller 7 0 1 6 1

Now let’s look at those predictions against Orlando City SC.

Caleb Denorme

We have made it to the final game of the 2022 season, and I think Columbus will close it out right. Orlando is coming off of a disappointing loss to Miami, setting the Crew up in prime position to sneak into the playoffs with a win or a draw. I think the Black & Gold win this game, heading into the playoffs with momentum.

Columbus Crew 2 Orlando City SC 0

Collin Johnson

Last match of the season, can’t hold anything back. The cynic in me wants to predict a 2-2 draw and the Crew backing into the playoffs but that’s too easy! This befuddling team is going to go on the road to Orlando and give the Lions all they can handle. Forward Cucho Hernandez is finally going to get the brace I predicted last week.

Columbus Crew 2 Orlando City SC 0

Drew McDaniel

Orlando City SC has given up four or more goals three times in their past five games, Columbus Crew will have opportunities to score. Heading into the final moments Crew will be up 3-1 but allow Orlando to find the net twice in the final 10 minutes. I see a draw that sees Columbus sneak into the playoffs.

Columbus Crew 3 Orlando City SC 3

Nathan Townsend

Everything is on the line for the Black and Gold in this one and the Crew seem to have the pieces in place to take care of business despite being on the road against an Orlando team that has had their number. Orlando has won four of the last five matches in the head to head series but their recent form has seen them slide to the brink of elimination, with only one win in their last five games overall.

At the end of the day I think recent form will hold true and with all eyes on him, Cucho Hernandez will have a massive day with a brace, while Derrick Etienne Jr. adds a late insurance goal.

Columbus Crew 3 Orlando City SC 1

Patrick Murphy

The easiest prediction here would be to go with a draw, right? The Crew has proven good at that throughout the season. Going on the road to an equally (if not more) desperate Orlando team won’t be easy, even if the Lions have struggled lately. The Black & Gold could really use a win to give some momentum and confidence heading into the playoffs.

I’m going to take the easy way out and say Columbus draws the game, but no in the way the team has of late. This time it’s the Crew coming from behind to get a tie in Orlando.

Columbus Crew 2 Orlando City SC 2

Ryan Schmitt

The Crew need a result to get into the MLS Cup Playoffs. Columbus have been notorious for not being able to finish a game, which is what I think will happen in this game as well.

Columbus Crew 2 Orlando City SC 2

Thomas Costello

It almost seems too easy to say that Sunday’s match will end in a draw. After all, Columbus has 16 on the season, and many come when the Crew have the lead.

Sunday feels like it could be a wild match. An Orlando side who’s struggling defensively versus a Columbus team that has a pension for giving up leads late.

I think that’s exactly what happens. Crew go up a couple goals, thanks to Cucho Hernández and Luis Díaz. Orlando answers back with two of their own, but it won’t be exactly a blown two-goal lead. It’ll be a back and forth matchup.

Crew and Lions draw and D.C. United shocks FC Cincinnati at the same time, putting both Orlando and Columbus in the playoffs with Cincinnati on the outside looking in.

Columbus Crew 2 Orlando City SC 2

Tell us your prediction for the match. Share it in the comments below, on Twitter or the Massive Report Facebook page.