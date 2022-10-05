Massive Report MLS Fantasy League - Week 28 roundup

Congratulations to Bedil FC, the winner of Week 28 of the Massive Report Fantasy League! Bedil FC put together a 115-point performance in Week 28, which was enough to claim the weekly championship and to launch the team into sixth place in the overall standings with just one more week to play in the fantasy season.

Here is how Bedil FC lined up for Week 28:

Bedil FC struggled in the team’s selection of defenders in Week 28, but that was not a problem as the midfielders and forwards were there to lift the team up. The two biggest performers for Bedil FC were midfielders Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati) and Ryan Gauld (Vancouver Whitecaps).

The Week 28 winner were smart to take advantage of a double match week for Acosta, which saw him score one goal and put in two well-rounded performances against the Seattle Sounders and Chicago Fire. Gauld, on the other hand, scored all 17 of his points in one match, as the Scottish Messi scored one goal and tallied one assist at home against Austin FC.

Week 28 top fantasy performers

Forwards:

Daniel Ríos (Charlotte FC) - 23 points Jhon Durán (Chicago Fire) - 14 points Talles Magno (New York City FC) - 13 points Sebastián Ferreira (Houston Dynamo) - 12 points Fredy Montero (Seattle Sounders) - 11 points

Midfielders:

Ryan Gauld (Vancouver Whitecaps) and Brian Gutiérrez (Chicago Fire) - tied with 17 points Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati) - 14 points Derrick Etienne Jr. (Columbus Crew) (top Crew performer) and Kamil Józwiak (Charlotte FC) - tied with 12 points

Defenders:

Paul Marie (San Jose Earthquakes) and Shea Salinas (San Jose Earthquakes) - tied with 12 points Alexander Callens (New York City FC), Matt Miazga (FC Cincinnati), Aimé Mabika (Inter Miami) and Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (Sporting Kansas City) - tied with 11 points

Goalkeepers:

Zac MacMath (Real Salt Lake) and Thomas Hasal (Vancouver Whitecaps) - tied with 10 points Pablo Sisniega (Charlotte FC), David Ochoa (D.C. United), Drake Callendar (Inter Miami) and Stefan Frei (Seattle Sounders) - tied with 9 points

Top overall performer

Daniel Ríos (Charlotte FC) (23 points) - Ríos played the role of an unlikely hero in Charlotte’s shocking 4-0 beatdown of the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia Union. The Mexican striker, who had only scored two goals this season entering Saturday’s match, scored four goals (20 points) against a historically dominant Philadelphia defense.

Ríos’ efforts were good enough to keep Charlotte’s playoff hopes alive for at least one more match day. In addition to the four goals scored (20 points), Ríos played 90 minutes (2 points) and registered six shots (1 point).

Top Crew performer

Derrick Etienne Jr. (12 points) - Who else but Etienne? The Columbus winger is the top Crew performer for Week 28 despite only playing 20 minutes of Saturday’s match against the New York Red Bulls. Etienne was the hero, providing a much-needed energy boost to the Black & Gold offense and scoring two late goals to seal a victory for the Crew and keep the team’s MLS Cup playoff hopes realistically alive.

In addition to Etienne’s two goals (10 points), the Haitian international played 20 minutes (1 point) and registered five shots (1 point).

Massive Report MLS Fantasy League - Top 5

Cumulonimbus Crew - 3,046 points ryannrtex - 3,000 points Lucas Bombs - 2,994 points Bedal FC - 2,975 points Mackerel Farts FC - 2,952 points

The Cumulonimbus Crew seem to have a stranglehold on first place entering the final week of the season, but anything can happen in the world of fantasy soccer! Make sure to be on the lookout next week for the final roundup of the season and the announcement of the winner of the 2022 Massive Report MLS Fantasy League!