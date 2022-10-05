How to Watch: Crew at Charlotte FC

After an enthralling come-from-behind win against the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night at Lower.com Field, the Columbus Crew head back to the Queen City of Charlotte, North Carolina to make up 74 minutes worth of soccer. This comes after the June 30 match between the Crew and Charlotte FC that was postponed and rescheduled for this week.
This match saw both teams play for about 16 minutes before it had to be halted due to severe weather. The makeup date comes in the thick of the Black & Gold and Charlotte pushing to clinch an MLS Cup playoff berth as the season reaches its conclusion.
Charlotte comes into this game after an outstanding 4-0 performance against the Philadelphia Union, with Daniel Rios notching all Charlotte’s goals. Both teams sit just below the playoff line and a win in this match would make a huge difference either way.
It’s important to note that this game isn’t a make-up match. It will start in the 16th minute when the play was last blown dead in the last contest and progress on.
Here is what you need to know to watch this game.
How to Watch
Date: Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Where: Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, NC
TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes
Stream: Bally Sports App
Injuries & Suspensions
Columbus: Jonathan Mensah (R Thigh) is ruled out.
Charlotte: Vinicius Mello (L Foot Surgery), Adam Armour (L Knee Surgery), Guzman Corujo (R Knee Surgery) are ruled out. Ben Bender (R Thigh), Jaylin Lindsey (R Thigh/L Lower body) are questionable. Christian Fuchs is suspended.
Fun Facts
- This will be the second meeting between the two teams after playing to a 1-1 draw on June 18 at Lower.com Field earlier this year. The Crew is unbeaten against expansion sides (3-0-3) going back to the start of the 2019 season.
- Charlotte FC has won three straight games for the first time in the team’s existence, with the decisive 4-0 win over the Union this past weekend. The margin was the largest in club history and is the largest by an expansion team since LAFC’s 5-1 win against Real Salt Lake in 2018.
- The Black & Gold recorded their 10th win of the season with a 2-1 victory against the Red Bulls this past Saturday. Columbus has not won consecutive games all season and is one of two teams without a winning streak, the other being the San Jose Earthquakes.
