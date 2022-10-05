How to Watch: Crew at Charlotte FC

After an enthralling come-from-behind win against the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night at Lower.com Field, the Columbus Crew head back to the Queen City of Charlotte, North Carolina to make up 74 minutes worth of soccer. This comes after the June 30 match between the Crew and Charlotte FC that was postponed and rescheduled for this week.

This match saw both teams play for about 16 minutes before it had to be halted due to severe weather. The makeup date comes in the thick of the Black & Gold and Charlotte pushing to clinch an MLS Cup playoff berth as the season reaches its conclusion.

Charlotte comes into this game after an outstanding 4-0 performance against the Philadelphia Union, with Daniel Rios notching all Charlotte’s goals. Both teams sit just below the playoff line and a win in this match would make a huge difference either way.

It’s important to note that this game isn’t a make-up match. It will start in the 16th minute when the play was last blown dead in the last contest and progress on.

Here is what you need to know to watch this game.

How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, NC

TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Stream: Bally Sports App

Injuries & Suspensions

Columbus: Jonathan Mensah (R Thigh) is ruled out.

Charlotte: Vinicius Mello (L Foot Surgery), Adam Armour (L Knee Surgery), Guzman Corujo (R Knee Surgery) are ruled out. Ben Bender (R Thigh), Jaylin Lindsey (R Thigh/L Lower body) are questionable. Christian Fuchs is suspended.

Fun Facts