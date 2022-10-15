Massive Report Fantasy League - 2022 roundup

Congratulations to Cumulonimbus Crew, the champion of the 2022 Massive Report Fantasy League! The Cumulonimbus Crew put together a 3,157-point season, as it narrowly won the league by only 29 total points. In a testament to its consistency and year-long greatness, Cumulonimbus Crew won the league despite only twice (out of 29 total weeks) earning the honors of the weekly scoring winner.

Congratulations also to ryannrtex and Lucas Bombs, who placed second and third in the league, respectively.

The top fantasy performers for the 2022 MLS Season

Forwards:

Brandon Vazquez (FC Cincinnati) - 205 points Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas) - 198 points Diego Rubio (Colorado Rapids) - 191 points Carlos Vela (LAFC) - 189 points Jeremy Ebobisse (San Jose Earthquakes) - 176 points

Midfielders:

Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC) - 284 points (Top Overall Performer) Dániel Gazdag (Philadelphia Union) - 255 points Carles Gil (New England Revolution) - 245 points Sebastián Driussi (Austin FC) - 240 points Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati) - 227 points

Defenders:

Kai Wagner (Philadelphia Union) - 251 points Jack Elliott (Philadelphia Union) - 220 points Jakob Glesnes (Philadelphia Union) - 216 points Alexander Callens (NYCFC) - 196 points Andrew Brody (Real Salt Lake) - 179 points

Goalkeepers:

Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union) - 193 points Zac MacMath (Real Salt Lake) and Sean Johnson (NYCFC) - tied with 168 points Brad Stuver (Austin FC) - 154 points Joe Willis (Nashville SC) - 150 points

Columbus Crew players:

Lucas Zelarayán - 206 points Jonathan Mensah - 163 points Darlington Nagbe - 146 points Steven Moreira - 145 points Eloy Room - 136 points

Top overall performer

Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC) (284 points) - To no one’s surprise, Mukhtar is the top overall fantasy performer for the 2022 MLS season. Mukhtar put Nashville on his back this season, willing the team to a fifth-place finish in its first (and possibly only) season in the Western Conference. Mukhtar averaged 8.77 fantasy points per game over 32 games, which was good enough for second overall, behind only the Los Angeles Galaxy’s Riqui Puig who averaged 9.5 fantasy points per game over only eight games.

Over 32 games this season, the German midfielder played 2,744 minutes (63 points), scored 23 goals (115 points), tallied 11 assists (33 points), contributed to eight clean sheets (8 points), earned three penalties (6 points), missed one penalty (-2 points), earned four yellow cards (-4 points), made 79 key passes (17 points), connected on 56 crosses (10 points), created eight big chances (8 points), recovered 117 balls (6 points), had 121 shots (17 points and was fouled 67 times (7 points).

Top Crew performer

Lucas Zelarayán (206 points) - Despite what was an incredibly disappointing season for the Black & Gold, Zelarayán continued to show why he is considered one of the greatest players in all of MLS. The Armenian international averaged 7.36 fantasy points per game over 28 games played, which was good enough for eighth overall in the entire league. In addition, Zelarayán’s 206 points overall were enough to earn him 10th place in the entire league in total points.

Over 28 games played this season, Zelarayán played 2,230 minutes (51 points), scored nine goals (45 points), tallied 12 assists (36 points), contributed to nine clean sheets (7 points), earned three yellow cards (-3 points), made 31 tackles (1 point), completed 1,107 passes (5 points), made 84 key passes (19 points), connected on 59 crosses (9 points), created 12 big chances (12 points), recovered 91 balls (5 points), registered 79 shots (10 points) and was fouled 76 times (9 points).

First team All-Fantasy

In a regular season in which the Philadelphia Union dominated the Eastern Conference and allowed a league-low 26 goals (11 less than the next closest team), it is no surprise that Union players dominated the fantasy world as well. The Best 11 for the 2022 season features five Philadelphia players, including three defenders (Wagner, Elliott, and Glesnes) and goalkeeper Andre Blake.

Thank you to everyone who participated in the 2022 Massive Report Fantasy League and congratulations once again to Cumulonimbus Crew on earning the championship title!