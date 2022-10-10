Filed under: GALLERY: Columbus Crew AT Orlando City By Sam.Fahmi@Studio79 Oct 10, 2022, 10:56am EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: GALLERY: Columbus Crew AT Orlando City Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Matt Ralph/Massive Report And that’s the way the Columbus Crew crumbled. They only needed one point to get into the playoffs... and they could not get it. Photos by @MattRalph_tBG for Massive Report. Grid View More From Massive Report The Crew parts ways with head coach Caleb Porter ‘I’ll take responsibility. I’m the head coach,’ the Crew’s Caleb Porter heads into uncertain offseason Crew lose 2-1 to Orlando City SC, miss MLS Cup playoffs Massive Scouting. Report: Orlando City SC Massive Predictions: Crew at Orlando City SC Crossing the Touchline: Crew at Orlando City SC Loading comments...
Loading comments...