Massive Predictions: Crew vs. New York Red Bulls

The Columbus Crew enter the team’s final home match of the regular season on Saturday, welcoming the New York Red Bulls to Lower.com Field. Win and the Black & Gold stay in the fight for an MLS Cup playoff spot. Lose or draw and more pressure falls on the final two matches of the season to decide Columbus’ fate.

All season, the Massive Report staff made predictions for every Crew match. Here’s how they’ve done so far:

Massive Report 2022 Predictions Name MP Correct Score/Result Correct Result Wrong Result Points Name MP Correct Score/Result Correct Result Wrong Result Points Patrick Murphy 31 5 7 18 23 Collin Johnson 31 4 7 19 19 Brian Moracz 30 4 6 20 18 Caleb Denorme 32 1 11 20 14 Drew McDaniel 26 2 6 17 12 Nathan Townsend 24 1 8 15 11 Ryan Schmitt 17 2 5 10 11 Thomas Costello 32 1 6 24 10 Theodore Sovinski 13 1 6 6 9 John Pearson 10 1 4 5 7 Adam Miller 25 0 7 18 7 Abigail Hintz 6 1 3 2 6 Devin Weisberth 16 1 3 12 6 Kyle Jackson 16 1 2 13 5 Tyler Fisher 6 0 2 4 2 Grant Miller 7 0 1 6 1

Here’s how the group thinks Saturday’s match will go at Lower.com Field.

Adam Miller

This match is pretty straightforward, Columbus must find a way to take all three points in order to make the playoffs. New York Red Bulls enter as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference and looking to secure a home playoff match in 2022.

This match will be a tightly contested match with neither side giving too much to its opponent. In the end, I think the Crew sneaks a victory thanks to a goal from Luis Diaz in the second half that gives Columbus three points and a huge lift in the standings.

Columbus Crew 1 New York Red Bulls 0

Brian Moracz

While the negative vibes surrounding the Columbus Crew are at a fever pitch, the easier thing to do would be to predict that the Black & Gold will fold over their last three matches, consistent with the heart they have shown throughout this season. However, there is something inside of me saying that Columbus has one last push of good form in them.

While it feels devastating that Cucho Hernandez is out of Saturday’s match due to suspension, it is not like the Crew was tearing up the scoresheet prior to the international break. Expect an unlikely hero to step up for the Crew in Hernandez’s stead, and for the Black & Gold to live to fight another day. Crew win, with one goal from Lucas Zelarayan and a game winner from Jacen Russell-Rowe.

Columbus Crew 2 New York Red Bulls 1

Caleb Denorme

Now we are getting into crunch time for Columbus going forward. The Crew has three games to go, against decent opposition in New York Red Bulls, Charlotte FC, and Orlando SC to attempt to clinch a spot in the playoffs.

The first of these challenges will be against New York at home, in what is a massive must-win game for Caleb Porter and his squad. I am predicting the Black & Gold will draw because it’s the safest bet based on this year’s results. I think that yet again Columbus has a strong showing and controls the game, but can’t put the Red Bulls away.

Columbus Crew 1 New York Red Bulls 1

Devin Weisbarth

This is a big match. And Columbus needs all three points. Without Cucho Hernandez, the Crew may struggle to score. If the Black & Gold wants to win this game, they need to not concede late goals. Goalkeeper Eloy Room has been sensational this year for Columbus and he will need another big game.

Columbus Crew 1 New York Red Bulls 0

Drew McDaniel

The Columbus Crew will end the team’s regular season home slate on a high note, notching a much-needed win against New York Red Bulls. New York will play the team’s normal match of high pressure and quick counters, but Columbus has shown good ability to play out of this pressure over the last few matches with the Red Bulls and this match will be no different.

New York will be exposed at the back from their play style and the Black & Gold will capitalize. The Red Bulls will make it an anxious end of the match for Crew supporters as they score after the 80th minute and apply pressure towards the end of the game.

Columbus Crew 2 New York Red Bulls 1

Nathan Townsend

The Crew is on the verge of missing the playoffs and now enter Saturday’s match down the team’s best player. This seems like a recipe for disaster from a team that has struggled in the moments where it matters.

However, with all the pressure, and a home crowd to push them on, I think the Crew will get it done on Saturday. Watch for Lucas Zelarayan to have one of his best games of the season and I’ll predict he gets a brace.

Columbus Crew 2 New York Red Bulls 1

Patrick Murphy

Remember how difficult it was for the Crew to score without Cucho Hernandez for the first half of the season? Remember how that went when Lucas Zelarayan wasn’t at 100 percent? I think that’s what you’re looking at in this match. We know Hernandez is out and Zelarayan just returned from international duty in the middle of the week and did little in practice.

This seems like it’s setting up for disaster. If the Black & Gold can get a goal early, maybe they can hang on and get a win. I just don’t see that in the cards at this point.

Columbus Crew 2 New York Red Bulls 1

Ryan Schmitt

On paper, New York is the better team, sitting five spots ahead of the Crew in the table. Columbus is in desperate need of a win in pursuit of the postseason playoffs, which I think is the type of pressure the team needs to get final points to be safe.

Columbus Crew 2 New York Red Bulls 1

Thomas Costello

It’s hard for me to get into a mindset where I see the Crew beating the New York Red Bulls. New York is always a competitive match and Columbus has consistently shown that the team allows small moments to impact the results in a big way.

The Red Bulls will be more defensive away from home, and without Cucho Hernández, the game plan shifts to Erik Hurtado or Jacen Russell-Rowe. Both are MLS-caliber strikers but Hernández’s impact will be missed.

Winger Luis Díaz will score for the home side, but the Red Bulls will answer back.

New York Red Bulls 2 Columbus Crew 1

