Help Wanted: Massive Report is looking for new writers

Another offseason is almost in the books, Columbus Crew fans, and the 2022 MLS season is just around the corner. The Black & Gold’s preseason is just getting started and it won’t be long until the Crew takes the pitch yet again for another exciting season under Caleb Porter.

This is the time of year when Massive Report begins to look for new writers. We’re always looking to add to our staff but — like with the team — getting new writers in before the season starts is the best way to make sure we’re set for the year. Could you be one of our new “transfers”?

Massive Report is the biggest online blog exclusively covering the Crew and we try and do it in our own way. We rival The Columbus Dispatch and any other Crew-related outlet in our coverage and readership and Black & Gold fans throughout the community respect the work we do. We are also part of the bigger SB Nation community, meaning we have resources that other outlets may not.

What are we looking for?

To keep it simple, we’re looking for talented writers who have a passion for the Crew and are interested in writing about the team. While professional experience is not a requirement, we do want our writers to come up with interesting story ideas as well as be able to produce and edit a clean copy.

We are looking for people who can help write quick articles when breaking news happens, as well as those who want to formulate longer, more in-depth stories. Do you think of yourself as a tactical soccer expert and want to break down games each week? We have a spot for you. Are you consistently monitoring Black & Gold transfer rumors? There’s room for that at Massive Report. Would you enjoy studying and writing game previews? We can always use assistance there. Any topics on the Crew are up for grabs and you could be the one writing these stories.

Some of our writers are simply fans who just want the opportunity to get their thoughts out about their favorite MLS team. We would also like to add more writers who could take part on the beat, covering the team on a day-to-day basis.

Enough free time to write is also something we need from our writers as well. We ask that each writer contributes at minimum one article per week, so having the time to come up with an idea — something we often collaborate on — and put together a story is essential. As this is typically an unpaid opportunity, we respect people have lives away from the Crew but we ask that you consider this commitment before applying. Being a self-motivator is always good as well.

What’s in it for you?

As mentioned above, most of our writers do this for the love of the Crew, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t value to be gained by becoming a Massive Report writer. If you are an aspiring sports journalist, this opportunity could be great as it provides a unique chance to cover a professional team. If you have thoughts on the team and have never had an outlet to release them, we could be the place for you.

Massive Report is also a great résumé builder and internship opportunity. Even if you are happy in your full-time job or aren’t interested in sports writing, showing you can write well and are published is always beneficial. For those that are interested and qualified, there is also the opportunity to cover games, practices and press conferences for Massive Report, as well as helping to run our social media accounts, etc. All of this is a great experience and can be applied in plenty of fields.

How to apply

If this sounds like something you would be interested in, email MassiveReport@gmail.com. Please include samples of your work and a résumé if relevant along with why you think you would be a great addition to the staff.

We’re looking forward to another exciting season and want to help provide the best Crew coverage out there. If you’re interested in helping us do that and feel you can commit the time, we look forward to hearing from you.