The Crew signs goalkeeper Brady Scott

On a day full of new signings, the Columbus Crew announced the signing of goalkeeper Brady Scott. After selecting Scott in phase 2 of the 2022 MLS Re-Entry Draft, Scott signed with the club through the 2022 season, with options through 2024.

Scott came at a price to the Crew, who was originally slated to choose 11th in the Re-Entry Draft. Columbus jumped up to the fourth spot, trading the team’s original 11th pick, $50,000 in General Allocation Money and the club’s natural third-round selection in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft to Austin FC.

Since 2020, Scott’s been part of both Nashville SC and Austin’s rosters, but never made an appearance in MLS play. Instead, Scott’s spent the past two seasons taking loan assignments. Most recently, Scott spent 2021 with Memphis 901 of the United Soccer League’s Championship first tier. The goalkeeper secured one clean sheet and one victory in seven matches.

While Scott hasn’t made any MLS starts, he still brings a wealth of experience stretching from the United States youth international teams and Germany. Scott spent one season with Bundesliga side FC Köln’s Under-19 team. Although his time overseas was short, Scott secured two wins in three starts.

In the 2018 U-20 CONCACAF Championship, Scott started for the United States and impressed. In six matches, Scott allowed just two goals, earning himself the Golden Glove award for the tournament. He also managed a clean sheet in the final game tht helped the United States to a 2-0 victory over rival Mexico.

Scott now joins a crowded goalkeeper room in Columbus. The Black & Gold’s starting goalkeeper Eloy Room and veteran back-up keeper Evan Bush each re-signed with the Crew this offseason. The Black & Gold also drafted Patrick Schulte out of Saint Louis University in the first round of the MLS SuperDraft earlier this week. While the Black & Gold didn’t need their third goalkeeper in 2021, international duty and the unpredictable COVID-19 pandemic means that Scott has the chance to see the field at any point in 2022.

The Crew started Friday with Scott’s signing announcement and followed it up with two more. Joining the young goalkeeper on the defensive end of the field are Jalil Anibaba and Jake Morris.

Supporters’ don’t have to wait long for the kickoff of the 2022 Columbus season. Players report Sunday, Jan. 16 and head to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida for 10 days of training. The Black & Gold also return to Charleston for the Carolina Challenge Cup, as USL’s Charleston Battery announced Thursday. The Crew has games scheduled for Feb. 12, 15 and 18 in the short preseason tournament.

Columbus Crew 2022 roster

Goalkeepers: Evan Bush, Eloy Room, Brady Scott

Defenders: Jalil Anibaba, Jonathan Mensah, Steven Moreira, Jake Morris, Josh Williams

Midfielders: Artur, Sebastian Berhalter, Luis Diaz, Derrick Etienne Jr., Marlon Hairston, Perry Kitchen, Alexandru Matan, Kevin Molino, Aidan Morris, Darlington Nagbe, Isaiah Parente, Pedro Santos, Sean Zawadzki, Lucas Zelarayan

Forwards: Miguel Berry, Gyasi Zardes