MLS SuperDraft 2022: The Crew select Chris Donovan in third round

The Columbus Crew added more attacking power to the roster by selecting Drexel University forward Chris Donovan with the No. 68 overall pick in the third round of the 2022 MLS SuperDraft on Tuesday. This followed the Crew taking goalkeeper Patrick Schulte and then defender Philip Quinton in the first round and another defender in Jacob Erlandson in the second round.

Hailing from Paoli, Pennsylvania, Donovan is a graduate of Conestoga High School in Berwyn, Pennsylvania. The 6-foot-1 forward hopes to add depth along with the likes of current Black & Gold forwards Gyasi Zardes and Miguel Berry.

Donovan won the Gatorade Player of The Year in the Keystone State, which was the first in Drexel University history. In his four years at Conestoga High School, Donovan was a three-time first-team All-Main Line Player and led Conestoga to the Central League Championship in each of his last three seasons. He was named as the team’s Most Valuable Player during his senior season.

Donovan helped his team to two state championships (2016, 2017) and led the team in scoring in each of his last three seasons, scoring 56 goals as a senior in 2017. From there, he earned first-team All-State and All-American honors was named the Philadelphia Daily News Local Player of The Year.

Through his first two years at Drexel, the impressive forward tallied around 2,700 minutes of action, scoring 10 goals and managing five assists in his career.

In 2020, the junior forward was named CAA Offensive Player of the Week two times and was named to the All-CAA first team and the CAA All-Tournament team. With that came his accolade to the United Soccer Coaches All-Atlantic first team. Donovan appeared and started in 10 games, while leading the team with six assists. He was second on the team with eight goals and tied for first for points with 22.

While only playing 749 minutes this past season, Donovan led the conference in points per game (2) and assists in the regular season. He tied for second in the conference in goals. Donovan scored twice in a 4-0 win against Saint Joseph’s and against had two goals against Delaware to help Drexel clinch the team’s first conference tournament berth since 2013 when he scored the lone goal in their CAA semifinal match against James Madison.

The 2021 season saw Donovan notch a hat trick against UMass Lowell in Drexel’s 4-0 win and play 102 minutes against Delaware.

Donovan was named the 2021 Philadelphia Soccer Six Chris Jones Player of the Year, making him the first player from Drexel to win the award since 2012.

As a third-round pick, Donovan is a long shot to make the Crew’s roster in 2022. If he does, he will provide depth when Zardes is called into the United States Men’s National Team camp and behind Berry. Donovan could also see time with Crew 2 as part of the new MLS Next Pro league.