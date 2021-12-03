Eloy Room re-signs with the Crew

One of the major offseason questions for the Columbus Crew was the status of starting goalkeeper Eloy Room, who was out of contract following the 2021 season. Room expressed his desire to return to the Crew at the end-of-year interviews, but deals have to be reached.

Consider it mission accomplished.

The Black & Gold announced on Friday that Room, 32, has re-signed with the club. The deal will keep the Curaçao international in Columbus through the 2023 season with an option for an additional year.

“We are thrilled that Eloy will be part of the Columbus Crew the next two seasons,” Crew president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a statement announcing the signing. “We signed Eloy in 2019 because of his well-established international experience and felt he would be a great addition to our defense. Since joining us, Eloy has not only performed on the field, but he has also bought into the values of the Crew to become a veteran voice and leader in the locker room. We look forward to continued success with him as our goalkeeper.”

Room came to the Black & Gold from Dutch Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven in July of 2019 following the departure of Zack Steffen to Manchester City. This move followed an impressive performance by Room for Curaçao in the 2019 Gold Cup. In that first season in Major League Soccer, Room played in 12 games to close out the year, recording 33 saves and one shutout.

The 2020 season was an impressive one for Room, who played in 17 regular season games, making 43 save and registering seven clean sheets. For his performances, Room was named a 2020 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year finalist. His double save against Orlando City SC on Nov. 4 won that year’s MLS Save of the Year.

Room started two games in the MLS Cup playoffs in 2020 en route to helping the Black & Gold win the club’s second MLS Cup. In the title game against the Seattle Sounders, Room made two saves to record the shutout in the 3-0 victory.

This past season, Room played in 30 of the Crew’s games and recorded seven shutouts. The goalkeeper was called upon as much as he has been in his MLS career, making 83 saves throughout the course of the year.

With Room now secure, Columbus has its starting goalkeeper locked up for the next two seasons, if not further. Head coach Caleb Porter stated after the year that he views Room as one of the league’s top goalkeepers and he will remain in net for the Crew.

In addition to the Room news, the Black & Gold announced a new contract for star playmaker Lucas Zelarayan. The Crew continues to work on new contracts with winger Pedro Santos and fullback Milton Valenzuela, among other players.

Columbus Crew 2022 roster

Goalkeepers: Eloy Room

Defenders: Aboubacar Keita, Jonathan Mensah, Steven Moreira, Josh Williams

Midfielders: Artur, Sebastian Berhalter, Luis Diaz, Derrick Etienne Jr., Marlon Hairston, Perry Kitchen, Alexandru Matan, Kevin Molino, Aidan Morris, Darlington Nagbe, Isaiah Parente, Lucas Zelarayan

Forwards: Miguel Berry, Gyasi Zardes