The Crew’s Gyasi Zardes called up to USMNT for December window

Gyasi Zardes will have a busier than expected holiday season this year. The Columbus Crew forward was one of 26 players called up to the United States Men’s National Team by head coach Gregg Berhalter on Friday.

Zardes is set to join a group made up largely of domestic players for the December window. Players will begin reporting this Sunday ahead of the friendly game against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Dec. 18 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

“It’s been a great year for the group and our objective is to finish the year with a strong performance against Bosnia and Herzegovina,” Berhalter said in a press release announcing the USMNT roster. “As we look towards 2022, this camp gives us the opportunity to see some new faces and allows our core domestic players to maintain their fitness levels.”

Coming off a 2021 season where Zardes scored nine goals in 21 games played, 18 starts, the forward will get a chance to represent his country yet again. After taking part in the Gold Cup this summer, a tournament in which he scored two goals while helping the Americans lift the trophy, Zardes rejoined the USMNT in October, starting one match and coming off the bench in the other two FIFA World Cup qualifiers, including a three-minute cameo in the 2-1 win against Costa Rica at Columbus’ Lower.com Field.

Due to an injury that saw Zardes miss the end of the 2021 MLS regular season, the Crew forward did not take part in the November World Cup qualifiers, a 2-0 win against Mexico and a 1-1 draw with Jamaica.

Following the friendly in December, the Americans will return their attention to World Cup qualifying with a Jan. 27 match against El Salvador. It was announced late last month that the U.S. will return to Lower.com Field for that match, one in which Zardes certainly will want to take part.

United States Men’s National Team Roster

GOALKEEPERS (3): John Pulskamp (Sporting Kansas City; 0/0), Gabriel Slonina (Chicago Fire; 0/0), Matt Turner (New England Revolution; 12/0)

DEFENDERS (11): George Bello (Atlanta United; 5/0), Justin Che (FC Dallas; 0/0), Jonathan Gomez (Louisville City; 0/0), Kobi Henry (Orange County SC; 0/0), Henry Kessler (New England Revolution; 1/0), Brooks Lennon (Atlanta United; 0/0), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls; 21/3), Kevin Paredes (D.C. United; 0/0), Bryan Reynolds (Roma/ITA; 1/0), Auston Trusty (Colorado Rapids; 0/0), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 22/2)

MIDFIELDERS (5): Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids; 44/2), Cole Bassett (Colorado Rapids; 0/0), Johnny Cardoso (Internacional/BRA; 2/0), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders; 29/0), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes; 15/0)

FORWARDS (7): Taylor Booth (Bayern Munich II/GER; 0/0), Caden Clark (New York Red Bulls; 0/0), Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes; 0/0), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas; 4/2), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders; 39/10), Ricardo Pepi (FC Dallas; 6/3), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew; 65/14)