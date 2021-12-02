Submit your questions for the Crew offseason Mailbag

It’s an interesting time for the Columbus Crew. The Black & Gold, despite still being the defending MLS Cup champions, failed to make the MLS Cup playoffs in 2021 and now watch from home as the postseason takes place and a new champion is crowned later this month.

But the team isn’t just sitting back and watching. Work is already underway on rebuilding the roster and staff to have a much more successful 2022 season. Fans saw the first signs of that on Wednesday when the club announced its roster decisions following the 2021 campaign. This included retaining nine players who are still under contract while picking up the team option another nine players, taking the roster up to 18 total players at this time.

And the work won’t stop there. The goal, of course, is to have an improved squad when the new Major League Soccer season kicks off in late February.

As there seem to be a lot of questions floating around on various internet platforms about some of these roster moves, what will come next for the Crew and queries about other offseason topics, Massive Report thought it was a good time for a Mailbag. Post your questions about the Black & Gold in the comment section below (or you can ask on Twitter) and we will take what we know from people we talk to involved with the club and do our best to answer as many questions as possible.