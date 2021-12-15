The Crew announces 2022 MLS regular season schedule

Columbus Crew fans knew the 2022 season was set to begin on Feb. 26, but the rest of the schedule was a mystery. That changed on Wednesday when Major League Soccer announced its full schedule for the upcoming year.

As part of the 2022 MLS regular season schedule, all 28 teams will play 34 games — 17 at home and 17 on the road. The Crew will take on each Eastern Conference opponent twice. The Black & Gold face eight Western Conference opponents once, including the Vancouver Whitecaps, the San Jose Earthquakes, Nashville SC, Sporting Kansas City, LAFC, Real Salt Lake, the Colorado Rapids and the Portland Timbers.

Columbus opens the new season at home at Lower.com Field against the Whitecaps in the earlier MLS regular season game in team history. That game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 26. The Crew will then go on the road to face the Earthquakes at PayPal Park.

Some of the marquee games of the year include two games against New York City FC, the newly-crowned MLS Cup champions. The Black & Gold’s first meeting with NYCFC is set to take place at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, March 20 before the Cityzens come to Lower.com Field for the penultimate game of the year, Saturday, Oct. 1.

The week prior to welcoming City, Columbus hosts the Portland Timbers, who fell in penalty kicks to New York City in the MLS Cup Final last weekend. Additionally, the Crew will face expansion side Charlotte FC both home and away. MLS’s newest club comes to Lower.com Field on Saturday, June 18 before a return trip on Saturday, July 30.

Columbus will face rivals FC Cincinnati twice during the 2022 MLS regular season. Cincinnati, with new head coach Pat Noonan, comes north for a Sunday, July 17 match, which will air on FOX Sports 1. The Crew then travel to TQL Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 27. The Black & Gold do not face Austin FC, run by former Columbus investor-operator Anthony Precourt, after traveling to Texas a year ago.

In addition to the home game against Cincinnati, the Black & Gold are scheduled to have three more nationally televised games. The first will be the home match against LAFC on Saturday, May 21 on UniMas. After the rivalry game with FC Cincy, Atlanta United’s Sunday, Aug. 21 trip to Lower.com Field will also air on FOX Sports 1. The game against the Timbers on Sunday, Sept. 18 with air on ESPN.

Columbus plays just one non-Saturday match through the first three months of the season — the Sunday, March 20 trip to NYCFC. Come the summer, however, the Crew’s schedule gets more congested with four mid-week matches and spread from late June until August.

The 2022 MLS regular season will end on Decision Day on Sunday, Oct. 9. The Black & Gold will be on the road to take on Orlando City SC.

Columbus Crew 2022 schedule Date Opponent Television Date Opponent Television 02/26/22 Vancouver Whitecaps March 5 at San Jose Earthquakes March 12 Toronto FC March 20 at New York Red Bullls April 2 Nashville SC April 9 at Philadelphia Union April 16 Orlando City SC April 23 at Sporting Kansas City April 30 D.C. United May 7 at New England Revoluition May 14 at New York City FC May 21 Los Angeles FC UniMas May 28 at Alanta United Jun 18 Charlotte FC June 25 at Real Salt Lake June 29 Toronto FC July 3 Philadelphia Union July 9 at Chicago Fire July 13 at D.C. United July 17 FC Cincinnati FOX Sports 1 July 23 New England Revolution July 30 at Charolette FC Aug 3 CF Montreal Aug 6 New York City FC Aug 13 at Colorado Rapids Aug 21 Atlanta United FOX Sports 1 Aug 27 at FC Cincinnati Aug 31 Inter Miami Sep 3 Chicago Fire Sep 9 at CF Montreal Sep 13 at Inter Miami Sep 18 Portland Timbers ESPN Oct 1 New York Red Bulls Oct 9 Orlando City SC

A complete local broadcast schedule and full kick off times will be released in the near future.