USMNT returning to Lower.com Field for World Cup Qualifier vs. El Salvador

The United States Men’s National Team is set to return to Columbus, Ohio and Lower.com Field. The home of the Columbus Crew will host the USMNT for the team’s CONCACAF World Cup qualifier against El Salvador on Jan. 27.

This announcement marks the second time during this World Cup qualifying cycle that Lower.com Field and the city of Columbus will host the U.S. Men’s National Team. The Red, White and Blue faced Costa Rica at the Black & Gold’s new home on Oct. 13, earning a 2-1 win.

“We are excited to once again welcome the U.S. Men’s National Team back to Columbus for a crucial World Cup Qualifying match,” Crew president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in the announcement. “As demonstrated this past October, Columbus has time and time again, proven the ability to create an electric atmosphere, providing the United States with a significant home-field advantage. We’re grateful for the opportunity to host U.S. Soccer and again showcase the world-class facilities in Columbus.”

This city of Columbus has long been a quality home for the USMNT. The game against El Salvador will mark the 12th all-time U.S. World Cup qualifier held in Ohio’s capital city since 2000, with the previous 10 coming at historic Crew Stadium. The Americans hold an 8-1-2 record in those matches and have an all-time record of 9-1-3 in games held in Columbus, dating back to the first match against Costa Rica in October of 2000.

Included in these games were five World Cup Qualifying matches against the USMNT’s biggest rival, Mexico. For the first four of those competitions, the Americans won by the famous 2-0 score, creating the “Dos a Cero” tagline. During this World Cup Qualifying cycle, the U.S.-Mexico match was held two hours south at FC Cincinnati’s TQL Stadium, another 2-0 win for the Americans. Columbus, however, was rewarded with the chance to host two World Cup qualifiers within three months of each other.

This game will mark the 26th time the USMNT and El Salvador have met. The Stars and Stripes are 18-1-6 in these games and are undefeated (5-0-4) in World Cup Qualifiers. The most recent meeting between the two countries came earlier this year, a 0-0 World Cup Qualifying draw in September in Estadio Cuscatlan.

Through eight games of the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying cycle, the Americans sit second in the standings with 15 points, one point behind Canada and one above Mexico and Panama. After all the matches are played, the top three teams in CONCACAF qualify for the World Cup, with the fourth-placed team advancing to the inter-confederation playoffs.

The match between the U.S. and El Salvador will air on ESPN. A kickoff time will be announced in the near future. U.S. Soccer will once again utilize a weighted random draw for tickets to the match. Information on the ticket allocation process is available here.