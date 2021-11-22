The Crew to open 2022 MLS season at home against Vancouver Whitecaps

The 2021 Major League Soccer regular season just ended and the MLS Cup playoffs just kicked off but the league is already looking forward to next year. MLS announced the home openers for all teams in the 2022 season on Monday and the Columbus Crew will open the year at Lower.com Field on Feb. 26. The Black & Gold will welcome the Vancouver Whitecaps to Columbus. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET to begin the 27th MLS season.

The opener was announced alongside the other home openers for the 2022 MLS season. Week 1 will consist of nine games on Feb. 26 and conclude with a five-match Sunday on Feb 27. The late Winter start is the earliest start date for an MLS season in history.

The Crew is coming off a disappointing 2021 campaign where the Black & Gold failed to qualify for the MLS Cup playoffs as the defending MLS champions. Columbus missed the 2021 playoffs by one point with a ninth-place finish in the Eastern Conference. Head coach Caleb Porter and company are hoping to right those wrongs in 2022 and it starts with an inter-conference match.

This will be the first time since 2019 that Columbus will play Vancouver in an MLS regular season game. Last season, MLS clubs were limited to just two inter-conference games to avoid more travel and prevent the spread of COVID-19. In 2022, each club will play eight inter-conference games.

The last match between the Crew and the Whitecaps took place in Sept. of 2019 at BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The game ended in a 1-1 draw. The most recent game between the two sides in Columbus was in March of 2018, a 2-1 Black & Gold loss at historic Crew Stadium.

The remainder of the regular season schedule will be announced at a later date this year which will include all broadcasting information. The Crew will find out its other 33 games in due course.

2022 MLS Opening Weekend

Feb. 26, 2022

Philadelphia Union vs. Minnesota United (Time TBD)

Columbus Crew vs. Vancouver Whitecaps (3:30 p.m. ET)

Los Angeles FC vs. Colorado Rapids (3:30 p.m. ET)

FC Dallas vs. Toronto FC (5:30 p.m. ET)

Austin FC vs. FC Cincinnati (6:00 p.m. ET)

Inter Miami vs. Chicago Fire (6:00 p.m. ET)

San Jose Earthquakes vs. New York Red Bulls (6:00 p.m. ET)

D.C. United vs. Charlotte FC (6:00 p.m. ET)

Portland Timbers vs. New England Revolution (7:30 p.m. ET)

Feb. 27, 2022

Seattle Sounders vs. Nashville SC (Time TBD)

Orlando City vs. CF Montreal (1:00 p.m. ET)

Atlanta United vs. Sporting Kansas City (3:00 p.m. ET)

LA Galaxy vs. New York City FC (5:00 p.m. ET)

Houston Dynamo vs. Real Salt Lake (7:30 p.m. ET)