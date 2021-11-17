Crew announces Steve Lyons leaving day-to-day club operations

The Columbus Crew announced on Wednesday afternoon that executive vice president and chief business officer Steve Lyons is set to leave the club’s day-to-day operations. Lyons, who has worked with the Crew since 2019, will transition into a new role within the club’s ownership group, Haslam Sports Group.

Lyons will shift into a strategic senior advisory role with Haslam Sports Group, effective immediately. He will continue to work with the Black & Gold but will do it through this senior role within the ownership group.

“Steve’s business acumen, coupled with his vast experience and relationships in the Columbus community, has been critical to enhancing our business operations and our fan engagement throughout the Columbus Region,” said club owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam is a statement as part of the press release. “His leadership helped quickly drive the club forward as a premier Major League Soccer team in multiple facets. We look forward to Steve continuing to provide significant guidance and direction for our team as a senior advisor.”

Since 2019, Lyons helped to navigate multiple significant transitions for the Black & Gold as the team was bought by new ownership to save the club from moving to Austin, Texas. Lyons was a part of the development and opening of both the club’s new stadium, Lower.com Field. and the OhioHealth Performance Center, the Crew’s new training facility located on the site of historic Crew Stadium.

“Steve is a respected and trusted leader who has been instrumental during the Crew’s extraordinary growth over the past several years,” said investor-operator Dr. Pete Edwards. “We are grateful for his passion and efforts that led to many significant accomplishments on behalf of our Club, our city and our fans. I appreciate the opportunity to work closely with him to elevate our world-class club and the entire City of Columbus.”

The Crew was also recognized for its commitment to diversity and inclusion participation during the team’s projects under Lyons, as well as the growth of the Crew Foundation which included the installation of mini-pitches around the Columbus area.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity to work with the Haslam, Johnson and Edwards families and the incredibly dedicated and talented group of professionals at the Columbus Crew and Major League Soccer,” said Lyons in the release. “If you love this sport, this city and this club as much as I do, and you have the privilege to work every day with people who are passionate about their jobs and are the best in the business, there is no better place in the world. I am proud of what we accomplished together. Now, I am looking forward to transitioning into this senior advisory role and continuing to contribute to the best club in MLS.”

The Crew will now seek a new executive vice president and chief business officer. The offseason’s importance is high with the club also looking for new players on the roster and a new technical director/vice president of soccer operations after Pat Onstad left the club to become the Houston Dynamo’s general manager.