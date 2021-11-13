GALLERY: Dos A Cero (Queen City Edition)

The United States Men’s National Team continued its qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, hosting Mexico in Cincinnati’s TQL Stadium on Friday evening.

Chelsea winger and USMNT star Christian Pulisic stole the headlines, coming off the bench and scoring the game-winning goal in the 74th minute. Weston McKennie added a goal in the 85th minute as the Stars and Stripes claimed a 2-0 victory in the Queen City.

Enjoy some of the best moments from Friday’s victory with our gallery below.