Columbus Crew SC announced some positive news Monday afternoon as they announced that midfielder Artur underwent successful left wrist surgery and could be returning to action by mid-May. He is expected to miss the next three home matches against New York City FC, New England Revolution, and Toronto FC.

The Brazilian came on loan to Crew SC on February 13, but didn’t arrive with the team until late in preseason. He made his first appearance as a substitute during the opening day tie against the Chicago Fire and started the following week against the Houston Dynamo. In a young MLS season, Artur has made a total of eight appearances with seven starts with one assist on the year.

Artur was injured in the first minute of Saturday’s game against New York Red Bulls and had to be substituted. Mohammed Abu replaced him. Artur could be available for the team’s trip to face to the Montreal Impact on May 13 according to the team.